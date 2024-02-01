Amazon Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023 today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.80 per share on revenues of $166.2 billion. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share on revenues of $149.2 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported earnings of $0.94 per share on revenues of $143.1 billion.