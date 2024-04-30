AMD Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is all set to report financial results for the first quarter of 2024 today after regular trading hours.

Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.57 per share for the March quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is lower than the $0.60/share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $5.1 billion, which represents a 4.8% year-over-year decline.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted earnings rose to $0.77 per share from $0.69 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2022. On a reported basis, net income was $667 million or $0.41 per share in Q4, compared to $21 million or $0.01 per share in the prior-year period. Q4 revenues increased to $6.17 billion from $5.60 billion.