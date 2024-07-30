Categories LATEST
AMD Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is all set to report financial results for the second quarter of 2024 today after regular trading hours.
Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.68 per share for the June quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is higher than the $0.58/share reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $5.72 billion, which represents a 6.8% year-over-year increase.
Listen to AMD’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
In the first quarter, adjusted earnings rose to $0.62 per share from $0.60 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income was $123 million or $0.07 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $139 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year period.
March-quarter revenues increased to $5.47 billion from $5.35 billion in the comparable period of fiscal 2023, reflecting continued recovery in demand.
