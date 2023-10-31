Categories LATEST
AMD Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is all set to report third-quarter 2023 earnings today at 4:15 PM ET.
Listen to AMD’s Q3 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts’ consensus estimates for September-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, is $0.64 per share, which is slightly lower than the prior-year number. That reflects an estimated 4.4% decrease in revenues to $5.37 billion.
In the second quarter, adjusted earnings dropped to $0.58 per share from $1.05 per share in the comparable quarter of 2022. On a reported basis, net income was $27 million or $0.02 per share in Q2, compared to $447 million or $0.27 per share in the prior-year period. June-quarter revenues declined to $5.36 billion from $6.55 billion last year.
