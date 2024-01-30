Categories LATEST
AMD Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is all set to report fourth-quarter financial results today at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Listen to AMD’s Q4 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
It is widely expected that, on average, the tech firm’s December-quarter earnings will increase modestly to $0.71 per share. The consensus revenue estimate is $5.64 billion, which represents a 1% year-over-year increase.
In the third quarter, AMD’s revenues moved up 4% from the prior year to $5.70 billion and came in above analysts’ forecast. As a result, adjusted earnings increased 4% annually to $0.70 per share. On an unadjusted basis, net income more than doubled to $299 million or $0.18 per share.
