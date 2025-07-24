American Airlines (AAL) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues saw a slight rise from last year to $14.4 billion.
Net income decreased 16.4% to $599 million compared to the year-ago period. GAAP earnings per share was $0.91, down 10%. Adjusted EPS decreased 13% YoY to $0.95.
AAL expects its third quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share to be $0.10 to $0.60.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects its earnings to range between a loss of $0.20 per share and earnings of $0.80 per share.
