American Airlines (AAL) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues saw a slight rise from last year to $14.4 billion.

Net income decreased 16.4% to $599 million compared to the year-ago period. GAAP earnings per share was $0.91, down 10%. Adjusted EPS decreased 13% YoY to $0.95.

AAL expects its third quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share to be $0.10 to $0.60.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects its earnings to range between a loss of $0.20 per share and earnings of $0.80 per share.