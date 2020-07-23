American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Q2 2020 earnings performance

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues fell 86% to $1.62 billion. Passenger revenues were down almost 90% to $1.10 billion.
Net loss on a reported basis amounted to $2.1 billion, or $4.82 per share, compared to earnings of $662 million, or $1.49 per share, in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $3.4 billion, or $7.82 per share.
Passenger demand and load factors have improved since April, but continue to be significantly below 2019 levels. While May and June revenue trends were encouraging, demand weakened during July as COVID-19 cases increased and new travel restrictions were put into place. American currently expects its third quarter system capacity to be down approx. 60% year-over-year.
Past Performance
Click here to read the transcript of American Airlines Q2 2020 earnings conference call
Most Popular
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q2 2020 earnings call dated July 22, 2020 Corporate Participants: Martin Viecha -- Senior Director of Investor Relations Elon Musk -- Chief Executive Officer Zachary J. Kirkhorn -- Chief Financial Officer Andrew
Booking Holdings (BKNG): Travel turmoil to continue over the next few years
Lodging, tourism and travel industries are suffering heavily as a result of COVID-19 health issues, sluggishness in the other industries, loss of jobs and the uncertain economic environment. Let’s see
United Continental (UAL) slips to a loss in Q2 on lower revenues
United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020 as COVID-related disruptions continued to impact operations. The bottom-line missed Wall Street's projection, while revenues