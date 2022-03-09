Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 earnings, revenues beat Street view
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 as demand conditions remained favorable due to strong digital transformation and cloud adoption. The results also beat the estimates.
fourth-quarter net income, excluding special items, rose to $0.30 per share from $0.13 per share a year earlier, surpassing the consensus forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $41.9 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a loss of $19.0 million or $0.09 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The positive earnings performance, on an adjusted basis, reflects a 63% increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $431 million, which also came in above the market’s prediction.
Read management/analysts’ comments on CrowdStrike’s Q4 earnings
Shares of CrowdStrke made strong gains during Wednesday’s extended trading, after closing the regular session higher.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Earnings: Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q2 loss widens despite an increase in revenues
Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), a leading provider of online personal styling services, Tuesday said its second-quarter net loss widened despite an increase in revenues. The bottom-line matched analysts' expectations,
Tyson Foods (TSN): Here are the food company’s expectations for FY2022
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) have gained 6% year-to-date and 28% over the past 12 months. The company started fiscal year 2022 on a strong note with solid
DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $3.35 billion. Consolidated same-store sales increased 5.9%. Net income rose 43%