Key highlights from Shopify (SHOP) Q4 2020 earnings results

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenue rose 94% year-over-year to $977.7 million.

Net income was $123.9 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income was $198.8 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to $50 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

GMV was $41.1 billion, up 99% over the prior-year period.

Shopify expects to grow revenue rapidly in 2021, but at a lower rate than in 2020.

