Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Welcome to the Amyris First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being webcast live on the Events page of the Investors section of Amyris’s website at amyris.com. This call is the property of Amyris and any recording, reproduction, or transmission of this call without the express written consent of Amyris is strictly prohibited. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by going to the Investors section of Amyris’s website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Peter DeNardo — Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Thank you, Christy. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. With me today are John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer; and Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that — I would like to now to turn to Slide 2 in our webcast and please note on this call you will hear discussions of non-GAAP financial measures, including gross margin figures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the summary financial information slides of the accompanying presentation or the news release distributed today which is available at investors.amyris.com. The current report on Form 8-K, furnished with respect to our press release, is also available on our website as well as on the SEC’s website at sec.gov.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred including projections of Amyris’s operating activities and their anticipated financial impact on our business and financial results for 2020 and beyond. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the Amyris SEC filings for detailed discussion of the relevant risks and uncertainties.

I’d like to note that the Oppenheimer Fifth Annual Emerging Growth One-on-One Conference, previously to be held in New York next week on May 12 has been changed to a virtual event on the same date due to COVID-19 considerations. Amyris will hold scheduled one-on-one meetings with investors by individual phone calls throughout the day. Before we begin today, again, I’d like to note that included in our webcast is the slide presentation we will refer to in today’s presentation.

I’ll now turn the call over to John Melo. John?

John Melo — Director, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Peter. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today.

I’m going to give you some indication as to the slides I’m turning to to help you follow the slides through the presentation. So, I’m on Slide 3 now. With me today are Eduardo Alvarez, our Chief Operating Officer, who will share operational performance highlights and the key steps we’ve taken to reduce our cost of goods sold. And then, Han Kieftenbeld, our new CFO, who has been with us since March. Han will review our financial results, as well as our outlook for the full year of 2020. Welcome aboard, Han. Great to have you with us today.

I’m going to move to slide — please turn to Slide 4 for me. Before I continue, I’d like to take a moment to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their strong commitment towards keeping everyone safe during the COVID crisis. Through our and that of our supply chain partners’ extraordinary efforts, we’ve been able to maintain our mission of providing safe and clean products while continuing to meet elevated demand. Our thoughts are with all of you and we hope that health and economic hardships of COVID will quickly pass and bring relief through financial and scientific support to help the economy and to help therapies — define therapies and a cure for this virus.

We’ve supported many first-line workers by supplying over 20,000 units of our hand sanitizer. We’re working hard to scale and make available our squalane vaccine — the squalane vaccine adjuvant with several leading candidate vaccines and we are working through early trials of therapies for COVID-19. The vaccine adjuvant has now been validated by one of the leading pharma companies in the world and could be a solution to help scale certain vaccines. Our aim here is to partner with pharma companies who have vaccines and trial and play a role in helping them rapidly scale these vaccines once they have been successful through trial. These are a few of the activities we’re working on to play our role in applying our synthetic biology platform and product portfolio to making a difference and helping us through this pandemic. I think this is where our platform and the real science is really at its best. Our true core skill is being able to, better than anyone in the world, develop and scale complex chemistry fast and deliver it in an unlimited volume so we could meet the needs of a global marketplace for these kinds of treatments and vaccines.

Let me move on to Slide 5. Near the end of March, we realized there was a very strong need for a healthy sanitizer in the market. We saw many hand sanitizers sold with formulations focused on clean, but not focused on keeping our hands healthy. We decided to help meet the need of frontline workers and keep them healthy and safe and developed a unique formula based on pharmaceutical-grade alcohol and our award-winning squalane moisturizer. This Pipette-branded product has seen significant uptake with consumers. We sold over 1 million units and are working hard to increase production capacity to deliver on these sales and to meet the strong demand and the critical need for a healthy sanitizer as the world starts to reopen.

We think this is a great testament to the innovation and collaboration amongst our teams and partners and the power of the technology platform we have built. We developed and launched a winning products through the Pipette baby brand in less than two weeks from idea to first production. We are in process of increasing production capacity to meet 1.5 million units of monthly sales and expect to reach this level by the end of June. At this sales rate, we could generate about $10 million in monthly revenue from our consumer brands, starting in June and we have the opportunity to maintain and grow our monthly revenue from this level. This is also important to note. It’s a good margin product, a strong cash generator with a cash cycle that is less than 30 days due to the fact that a significant portion of sales are online. And I’ll remind you that since we started with this particular product, we’ve already tripled our ability to produce volume every week and we’ve doubled our warehouse capacity and are really working very hard with our partners to increase throughput as they have to social distance and managed shelter-in-place orders throughout our supply chain.

We started the year with more than doubling our revenue from the first quarter of 2019. We are seeing this growth both from our product sales in our collaboration revenue from our development programs with our long-term partners, which is really the foundation of our business. Strong partnership, strong relationships that invest in deliver disruptive products to market. We are pleased with our earnings growth, which was driven by year-over-year sales growth, improved sales mix due to consumer brands, and lower unit costs. We also made significant progress during the quarter to reduce and simplify our debt and we are actively working to further improve our balance sheet throughout the year. We expect to end the year with about half the debt — half the level of debt that we started the year with.

Let’s move on to Slide 7. Our revenue for the quarter was 76% from product sales and 24% from collaborations. We expect this mix to continue and are experiencing significant acceleration in demand for our ingredients and our consumer-branded products. Based on what we are experiencing since the start of the second quarter, we believe the consumer business has the potential to reach over $90 million in revenue for 2020 compared to around $17 million in 2019. Our ingredients business delivered around $47 million in revenue for 2019 and the current performance can result in about $90 million in revenue for 2020. We’re very pleased with our consistent growth rate from our ingredients business and with the significant acceleration of growth from our consumer activity, especially as we have entered a phase where most consumers are now working and shopping from home.

The other positive movement is that the mix of revenue from the consumer business is fairly well split between our Biossance brand and our Pipette brand, which are both having an excellent year. For ingredient sales, squalane was the largest revenue contributor in the first quarter and is expected to be about one-third of our ingredient revenue for the year. Our biggest revenue contributor for the year is expected to be — our second biggest, sorry about that. Our second biggest revenue contributor for the year is expected to be our zero-calorie natural sweetener from sugarcane — molecule made from cane. And then farnesene and Clearwood with about the same level of contribution and the rest of the ingredients following with fairly equal contribution to revenue. A way to think about this, we have two new ingredients in the portfolio where 2020 is their first full-year of commercialization. Each one of those will generate $10 million or around $10 million of revenue and that gives you a sense of the power we’ve now built into the ingredient portfolio, and the scale that that’s generating for us. Our ingredient business has also delivered very strong unit margin improvements in the first quarter and we expect full year for the ingredient business to deliver an estimated 20% adjusted EBITDA when you consider the direct selling and support costs to take those products to market.

About 96% of our product sales are in clean skincare, sustainable health, flavors and personal care and household cleaning. Each of these segments are benefiting from the current COVID-19 environment. The remaining 4% of our business is in aroma ingredients for use in perfumes and this activity has seen a significant drop in demand during this period. The consumer side of our business delivered a very strong first quarter and finished April with a record month by a factor of more than 2x historical levels. Consumers are shifting their buying online and our direct to consumer business is benefiting through our biossance.com, pipettebaby.com, biossance.com.br, and sephora.com business. We are also experiencing very strong sales performance for the Pipette brand through amazon.com, target.com and walmart.com. A couple of points there. In Amazon, Target, and Walmart, we’ve not yet started selling the hand sanitizer. We expect to start in Amazon over the next week or so and then following on with Target very quickly thereafter. And we’re seeing again very strong demand in those channels for online purchasing. Not including the third-party sites that we sell through, we had over 1 million consumers visit our directly-owned web stores in the month of April alone. That compares to 160,000 consumers visiting April of last year. This momentum has continued in May. We had over $1 million of sales from our consumer brands in the first four days of May.

Let me now turn to Slide 8. It’s been the most intense period in our history. We have had many of our teams sheltering at home. We are an essential business and have kept our critical operations working while implementing social distancing and all other practices to ensure the safety and health of our people and partners. That remains our Number 1 priority. We are doing this at a time where demand for our products is well beyond our expectations. We’ve been able to deliver this performance while managing our costs and keeping our unit margins within expectations. I have a huge amount of appreciation for each of our teams and our partners for all that they are doing. At the start of 2020, we set out four strategic priorities to focus our execution on accelerated growth and a clear path to profitability and sustained cash generation. These include four — strong alignment around these items, high growth consumer brands, scientific and commercial collaborations that are capable of delivering three to four new molecules a year, supply chain optimization that continues to contribute to expanding unit or expanding gross margin and lower unit cost and an improved balance sheet that is delivering growth in earnings and positive operating cash flow.

Let me close out my remarks with a few key points before turning to Eduardo who will provide an operations update for us this morning. First, we delivered a strong first quarter where we more than doubled revenue while improving our costs and have significant traction to maintain a 76% product revenue to 24% collaboration revenue mix for our business. In other words, products are now starting to underpin the business and collaborations are becoming a lower part of our overall portfolio. This is a sustainable shift and a great way to underpin our business for sustainable cash flow into the future. At the current level of performance and with this sales mix, we could deliver a 30% positive adjusted EBITDA as we exit the year and we can do that consistently based on the mix, the portfolio and the momentum in our business.

Secondly, 96% of our products are sold to end markets that are experiencing strong consumer demand during the COVID-19 crisis. We believe this can deliver upside to our revenue guidance for the year. It’s early and there are many uncertainties ahead of us, making it very hard to predict the future at this point. Our consumer brands are experiencing much stronger demand than we expected and we are benefiting from a very strong consumer shift to shopping and buying online. We have launched a category-leading hand sanitizer and are expanding our product line for hand and body wash and hand moisturizing products to keep the hands and body safe and healthy at a point in time where consumers have shifted. We expect this consumer shift to health and safety and buying online from brands they trust to deliver clean and sustainable ingredients is here for at least the next 12 months to 18 months or until we have a working vaccine for COVID-19. Consumers have shifted away from makeup and fast fashion and are focused on keeping their skin healthy and we are beneficiaries of this shift with the world’s leading moisturizer and our sugarcane squalane. Our first quarter is a very good start to the year and our second quarter is accelerating to deliver our best consumer sales quarter in our history.

Let me now turn over to Eduardo.

Eduardo Alvarez — Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, John and good morning everyone. Please turn to Slide 9. Let me start with an update to our operation since COVID-19 started. On March 9, we launched a task force that helped us enact appropriate procedures at all our sites to protect the safety and health of our employees and to prevent the virus from spreading. Thankfully, all of our employees are safe and healthy. — production activities in Brazil, Europe, and North America have continued as we are an essential business in all of these jurisdictions. We did experience a small slowdown in a couple of production activities, but we thank our partners and employees for their efforts. Our activities have largely remained unaffected.

During the first quarter, we shipped 637 metric tons of product, which corresponds to a product revenue of $23 million of the $29 million total revenue that Han and John will report. This $23 million in product revenue is 92% higher than the revenue for the first quarter of 2019. As we reported in our fourth quarter review, we continue to see the benefit of shifting production to our lower cost locations in Brazil and also from continued process and technical improvements. For the first quarter, we achieved lower unit cost in five out of the seven — sorry, out of the eight products that we delivered. As a result, we have completed five quarters in a row with improvements in production volume, unit cost and margin.

Let me offer now some color and detail of how we have delivered these results. First, let me talk about improvements in scale. I will use squalane as an example. We have continued to debottleneck our squalane production plant in North Carolina. And for the first quarter, we produced 475 metric tons of squalane, delivering another quarter-on-quarter improvement. We expect that improvements in production and scale will continue into the second quarter and for the rest of the year. We remain on track to produce around 2,000 metric tons of squalane in 2020. In addition, we have seen a recent 10% to 15% decrease in the purchase price of one of the highest cost raw materials for squalane, palladium. We are taking necessary steps to ensure we continue to benefit from this type of sourcing opportunities in the future.

Second, our production campaigns remain on target. Remember, for example, we are in the middle of our next production campaign for our sweetener product and our fermentation results both for yield and productivity are better than planned. We’re also deploying a new purification process for this product that is delivering three times the higher throughput than the campaigns we ran in 2019. And from a quality perspective, our pure cane products have been doing very well. For example, our cup for cup culinary product, which is used for baking and cooking applications, have been on the top spot for the natural sugar reduction product category on Amazon for eight straight weeks. The great feedback from consumers reaffirms that our sweetener from fermented sugarcane is the best tasting natural sweetener in the market.

Third, we have continued to expand our production capabilities to sustain our growth and performance. As John mentioned, we launched the hand sanitizers product in two weeks. Let me offer some examples about what that took. By the end of the first week, we were already producing 40,000 units per week. Right now, we are operating at a 700,000 unit a month and as John mentioned, we’ll be at 1.5 million units a month in just another few weeks. Thanks to the extraordinary efforts from our Clean Beauty teams and our supply chain efforts, we are delivering a tenfold production increase for these new product in less than two months. We have also secured production capacity for our first two cannabinoid products for 2020.

Finally, let me expand on our progress four our new specialty product plan in Brazil. Our current work is focused on civil construction. The detailed engineering design and specifying and ordering equipment with long lead time. It is important to note that COVID-19 related permits and longer logistics from vendors have costs us a one-month to two-month delay in the schedule. We are on track to start operations early in the third quarter of 2021. One additional point is that we have taken this time to optimize our budget and to reflect advantages in reduced material costs as well as improvements in exchange rate of the dollar to the Brazil real. As a result, we believe that our capital expense budget can be about 15% lower than we originally expected. I am very proud of our teams, very thankful for the great support from our suppliers and partners, and remain very hopeful about what we will do next for the rest of this year.

Now, let me turn the call over to Han. Han?

Han Kieftenbeld — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Eduardo and good morning everyone. Let me start by saying that I’m very pleased to be part of the team here at Amyris. I joined the team seven weeks ago, and I’m looking forward to partnering with John, Eduardo and the broader team to deliver on Amyris’s promising growth trajectory and set out a path to profitability and cash generation.

Before I review the details of our Q1 financial performance, I would like to note key financial highlights for the quarter. First, Q1 revenue of $29 million was in line with expectations and doubled versus the same quarter last year. Gross margin was 63% of sales, a significant improvement year-over-year, due to a combination of sales mix from growing consumer sales and supply chain efficiencies resulting in lower cost of goods. This compares to minus 33% for Q1 2019 and 56% for the full year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA also in line with expectations, was up 41% year-over-year and improved by $19 million to minus $27 million. This improvement was mostly driven by favorable sales volume growth and lower unit cost. We improved our balance sheet by reducing our overall debt by 30% during the quarter. These actions, along with actions taken during the early part of the second quarter, will reduce our cash debt servicing obligations from $95 million to $45 million for full-year 2020.

Now,let’s turn to Slide 10 to take a closer look at the quarter details. We are providing a somewhat different presentation to our sales revenue to provide more meaningful insight into the markets we serve. As you’re well aware with our products, we serve our direct to consumer brands, Biossance, Pipette and and Purecane as well as well as our business to business ingredients business with our strategic partners into health and wellness and flavors and fragrance end markets. Our revenue was therefore broken down between consumer and ingredients and collaboration and grants. The latter represents revenue from our R&D partnership programs. As you will see from the donut, 76% of our revenue comes from consumer and ingredients, broken down in 40% from consumer and 36% from ingredients, respectively. The remaining 24% of total sales comes from collaboration and grants. Consumers and ingredients revenue of $23 million was up 90% and collaboration and grants of $6 million was up 158%.

Now turning Slide 11. Total revenue of $29 million was up $15 million or 103% year-over-year. See the table for an analysis on the variances. Key drivers for the improvement in sales were volume and mix for a total of $11 million or 75%. Of this improvement, $6 million or 43% was related to growth in consumer brands. Most notably, our Clean Beauty Biossance brand. Selling prices were principally flat year-over-year and collaboration and grants contributed $4 million to the quarter’s growth. Consumer and ingredient sales of $23 million were up 92% year-over-year, of which price was plus 3% and volume mix contributed a plus 89%.

Moving onto key financials on Slide 12. I already discussed revenue and gross margin on previous slides and will focus my comments here on the adjusted EBITDA bridge. Before doing so, let me comment that improvement in net income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS were all principally driven by a combination of sales growth and operational improvements. Q1 2020 adjusted EBITDA of minus $27 million represented an improvement of $19 million or 41% versus the same quarter last year. Significant progress was made operationally at the gross margin level, with $11 million from volume and mix, $3 million from consumer and grants revenue, and a $5 million improvement in cost of goods sold, resulting in lower average unit cost. These improvements were offset to a small extent by a $2 million increase in operating expense due to investments in marketing and sales to support growth for our consumer brands, partly offset by lower R&D expense.

Let’s now turn to Slide 13 to review a more detailed bridge for key earnings metrics. Net income of minus $87 million was adversely impacted by non-cash accounting for changes to debt and derivative instruments for a total of $37 million in the quarter. Adjusted net income of minus $44 million, which excludes these debt-related accounting entries, as well as stock-based compensation, improved $50 million or 25% year-over-year, which is a closer reflection of the improvements we’ve seen in the business. Adjusted EPS of minus $0.28 per share improved $0.47 versus the year prior. Again these improvements were driven by margin enhancement for a total of $0.12 per share and the year-over-year change in share count contributing $0.35 per share. I previously discussed the key items contributing to the $19 million or 41% improvement of adjusted EBITDA.

Now turning to Slide 14. In the first quarter, we reduced our overall debt by 30% from $297 million to $209 million. This was a result of scheduled amortization payments as well as specific actions taken by management to reduce and simplify debt. $60 million of the principal reduction was previously reported in the current report on Form 8-K filed on February 6, 2020. Further actions have been taken since the end of the quarter and the Company published an 8-K on Monday, May 4 to announce an important amendment to the 2022 convertible notes. The company’s senior convertible notes with an outstanding principal amount of approximately $45 million as of April 30, 2020 were amended to provide for an amortization payment in May 2020 to reduce the outstanding principal by $15 million to $30 million. Also, no further scheduled amortization payments will be due prior to the maturity date. Interest payments accruing at 5% per annum have been changed from monthly to quarterly with the first payment due on August 1, 2020. And importantly, all equity triggers have been removed. Net interest expense of $50 million was up by $2 million due to a higher average debt position compared to the same quarter last year. And finally, capital expenditures of $4 million in the quarter were $1 million higher than prior year. This increase was mostly due to investments in our new flavors and fragrance plant in Brazil.

Now turning to our outlook on Slide 15. We are affirming the year-over-year growth sales revenue guidance we have provided previously. That said let me point out that the current COVID-19 situation does present uncertainties to which we do not have full visibility. Our guidance and comments should be seen with that important context in mind. Full-year sales revenue are expected to grow around 44% versus 2019 GAAP revenue of $153 million. 2019 full year sales included $49 million of non-recurring items. We expect full-year 2020 revenue to include an estimated $35 million of non-recurring items. With that in mind, we expect 2020 revenue on a recurring basis to grow approximately 80% on recurring 2019 sales of $104 million. We expect gross margin to operate at a rate greater than 60% of sales. Let me also explain our expectation regarding revenue phasing as set out in the bottom right hand table on this slide. This is critical, as we continue to scale our sales and thus improve our operational leverage on our journey to being EBITDA and cash generative. We expect H1 sales to be 30% of total annual revenue and the second half to represent 70% of 2020 sales. This expected growth trajectory skews sales and thus earnings and cash flow from operations towards the second half of 2020. With that in mind, we expect adjusted EBITDA to turn positive during the fourth quarter of this year, which will be historically important for Amyris.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to John. John?

John Melo — Director, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Han.

Before we open the call up for questions, please turn to Slide 16 as I highlight a few key points. We have built the leading synthetic biology platform and we are realizing the real power of the platform through our distinctive product portfolio and business model. We are in the process of a breakout year in revenue growth, significantly improved product gross margin, lower overall operating costs and we are crossing into consistent positive EBITDA territory in the fourth quarter. Our leadership in Clean Beauty and in natural sustainable ingredients could not be better positioned for the current time. Consumers are moving aggressively to clean and safe products from the brands they trust. We supply many of these brands and we have two of the leading brands to help consumers in this time of need and beyond. Han and the team have made great progress on our balance sheet and I expect more as we go through the year and continue to improve our liquidity. The combination of our operating performance, improved mix to high-margin consumer products and the support of our long-term shareholders provides us confidence in building on the momentum we are gaining through COVID-19.

A few investors have asked me, so what’s different going forward. And I’d highlight four key points. First, a portfolio that is now scaled and is reaching a performance level that can cover our fixed base and deliver some of the strongest adjusted EBITDA in our industry. Secondly, we are deleveraging at a fast rate to ensure that we’ve got a stable balance sheet to support our future. Thirdly, with Han coming into the company and having deep experience at scale, both as a public company CFO and as an operating leader, we now believe we have all the leadership components in place to really scale with us and execute on our business. And this really includes Eduardo’s role as Chief Operating Officer and Catherine and Caroline with each are leading our brands and doing an amazing job with a leadership position in the respective market spaces for those brands. And last but not least, a significant reduction in the fixed cost base and more movement towards a lower base as we go through this year. When you combine those four things, we are really in a place to sustain significant growth and do it profitably as we go forward. We’ve had a very intense eight weeks with many uncertainties ahead of us. I know all of you are in the same place as we all work hard to keep our people safe and healthy. I really want to thank you all for the continued support and I look forward to the second quarter being a fantastic quarter for us, building on a great start to the year and what we are expecting to be a solid year for us.

Let me now turn to questions. Christie, can you help us with questions?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.