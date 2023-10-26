AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 13% year-over-year to $143.1 billion.

Net income increased to $9.9 billion, or $0.94 per share, from $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up over 3% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net sales are expected to be $160-167 billion, representing a YoY growth of 7-12%.

Prior performance