ULTA Earnings: A snapshot of Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 report

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has reported a sharp increase in sales for the third quarter of 2022 when the beauty store chain’s comparable store sales rose in double digits. The company also raised its full-year 2022 guidance.
At $2.34 billion, third-quarter net sales climbed 17.2% from the prior-year period. Comparable store sales increased by 14.6% during the three-month period.
Net income moved up to $274.6 million or $5.34 per share in the most recent quarter from $215.3 million or $3.94 per share in the same period of 2021. The management currently expects full-year sales to be in the range of $9.95 billion to $10.00 billion, which is higher than the prior guidance.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
“Our third quarter results reflect the sustained resilience of the beauty category and the strong emotional connection and loyalty we have cultivated with our guests. I am confident our business model, which offers unmatched breadth, value, and convenience, is even more relevant today and unlocks opportunities to further delight guests as we continue to lead the beauty category,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Salesforce stock hit by weak guidance, co-CEO’s exit. What next?
For technology stocks, 2022 has been a challenging year, with the widespread selloff eroding significant amounts in value. In that respect, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is among the worst-affected tech
Macy’s (M): Here’s a look at the retailer’s expectations for the near term
Shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) were down on Thursday. The stock has gained 36% over the past three months and 18% over the past one month. The company’s sales
KR Earnings: Kroger Q3 sales, profit increase and top expectations
Department store chain The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) on Thursday said its third-quarter sales and adjusted earnings increased year-over-year. The latest numbers also exceeded the market's expectations. Net earnings attributable to