Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 6.4% year-over-year, helped by increased comparable sales, strong new store performance, and strong growth in other revenue. Comparable sales increased 4.5%.
Net income was $249.5 million, or $5.07 per share, compared to $274.6 million, or $5.34 per share, last year.
For fiscal year 2023, the company expects net sales of $11.10-11.15 billion. Comparable sales are expected to increase 5.0-5.5%. EPS is expected to range between $25.20-25.60.
