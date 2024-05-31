Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 3.5% year-over-year, driven by higher comparable sales, new store contribution, and growth in other revenue. Comparable sales increased 1.6%.

Net income was $313.1 million, or $6.47 per share, compared to $347.1 million, or $6.88 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales of $11.5-11.6 billion, comparable sales growth of 2-3%, and EPS of $25.20-26.00.

