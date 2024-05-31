Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 3.5% year-over-year, driven by higher comparable sales, new store contribution, and growth in other revenue. Comparable sales increased 1.6%.
Net income was $313.1 million, or $6.47 per share, compared to $347.1 million, or $6.88 per share, last year.
For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales of $11.5-11.6 billion, comparable sales growth of 2-3%, and EPS of $25.20-26.00.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Costco reports stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings; revenue up 9%
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), which operates a chain of membership warehouses, Thursday reported higher earnings and sales for the third quarter. Earnings also came in above estimates. Q3 revenues
Key takeaways from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q2 2024 earnings report
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) plunged 8% on Thursday after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings beat expectations while revenues missed the
FL Earnings: Foot Locker Q1 2024 profit declines on lower sales
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Wednesday reported a decline in profit for the first three months of fiscal 2024 when revenues decreased 3% year-over-year. Revenues of the specialty athletic retailer