Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reports double-digit growth in Q4 sales and earnings
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has reported a sharp increase in sales and net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 when the beauty store chain’s comparable store sales increased modestly. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2024.
At $3.55 billion, fourth-quarter net sales were up 10% from the prior-year period. Comparable store sales increased by 2.5% during the three months.
Net income moved up to $394.4 million or $8.08 per share in the January quarter from $340.75 million or $6.68 per share in the same period of 2022. The management expects full-year 2024 sales to be in the range of $11.7 billion to $11.7 billion.
“While we are mindful the near-term macro environment remains dynamic, we are optimistic about the resiliency of the beauty category, energized by the growth opportunities ahead of us, and confident in our ability to deliver for our guests and our shareholders,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
ADBE Earnings: Adobe Q1 2024 revenue and profit beat estimates
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Thursday reported an increase in first-quarter 2024 revenue and earnings. The results also surpassed analysts' forecasts. First-quarter revenues came in at $5.18
Earnings Preview: FedEx (FDX) likely to report higher revenue and profit for Q3
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) delivered positive earnings performance and margin expansion in the first half of fiscal 2024, despite lower revenues. The cargo giant has been on a path of
Key takeaways from Dollar General’s (DG) Q4 2023 earnings report
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) fell over 4% on Thursday despite the company delivering better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The top and bottom line numbers