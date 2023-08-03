Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Amazon’s Q2 2023 financial results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 11% year-over-year to $134.4 billion.
Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, compared to a net loss of $2 billion, or $0.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects net sales to be $138-143 billion, or to grow 9-13% year-over-year.
The stock rose 6% in aftermarket hours on Thursday following the earnings report.
