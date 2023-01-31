Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q4 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue of $1.3 billion remained relatively unchanged from the same period last year and was in line with expectations.

Net loss was $288 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $23 million, or $0.01 per share last year. Adjusted EPS declined 38% year-over-year to $0.14 but surpassed projections.

Daily active users increased 17% to 375 million from last year.

Prior performance