Snap (SNAP) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.18 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 5% year-over-year.

Net loss was $368 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $360 million, or $0.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.02.

Daily active users (DAUs) increased 12% YoY to 406 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $1.32-1.37 billion.

