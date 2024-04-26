Snap (SNAP) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.19 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 21% year-over-year.
Net loss was $305 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $329 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EPS more than doubled YoY to $0.03.
Daily active users (DAUs) increased 10% YoY to 422 million.
For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue to grow 15-18% YoY to $1.22-1.25 billion. DAUs are expected to be approx. 431 million.
