Snap Inc. (SNAP) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenue of $1.06 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was down 4% year-over-year.
Net loss was $377 million, or $0.24 per share, compared to $422 million, or $0.26 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.02.
Daily active users (DAUs) increased 14% YoY to 397 million.
For the third quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to be $1.07-1.13 billion while DAUs are estimated to reach 405-406 million.
