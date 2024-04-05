ANGO Earnings: Highlights of AngioDynamics’ Q3 2024 results

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) has reported a wider net loss for the third quarter of 2024 when the medical device maker’s revenue declined. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2024.

Net loss, excluding special items, was $0.16 per share in the February quarter, compared to a loss of $0.03 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. On an unadjusted basis, net loss was $190.4 million or $4.73 per share in Q3, vs. a loss of $9.5 million or $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Third-quarter revenues decreased 7% year-over-year to $75.2 million. The company expects fiscal 2024 revenues to be in the range of $270 million to $275 million.

Commenting on the results, AngioDynamics’ CEO Jim Clemmer said, “Subsequent to the end of our fiscal third quarter, we reached a settlement agreement with BD/Bard that provides us with clarity and certainty going forward. This allows us to avoid continued litigation and keep the team focused on further developing our key growth platforms.”

Prior Performance