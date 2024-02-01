Categories LATEST

Apple Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be reporting first quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and flat revenues.

Listen to Apple’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts expect the tech titan to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the December quarter, compared to
$1.88 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $117.91 billion, which is broadly in line with the revenue generated in the first quarter of 2023.

In the fourth quarter, iPhone sales grew 2.7% year-over-year, after declining so much in the prior quarter. Among others, all segments except Services contracted in Q4, resulting in a 1% decline in total revenues to 89.5 billion. On the other hand, earnings increased in double digits to $22.9 billion or $1.46 per share.

