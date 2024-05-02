Categories LATEST
Apple Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for a decrease in earnings and revenues.
Analysts expect the tech titan to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the March quarter, compared to
$1.52 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $90.01 billion, which represents a 5% decrease from the second quarter of 2023.
In the first quarter, recovery in iPhone sales lifted total revenues to $119.6 billion, which is up 2% year-over-year. Q1 profit rose to $33.92 billion or $2.18 per share from $30.0 billion or $1.88 per share in the year-ago period.
