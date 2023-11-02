Categories LATEST
Apple Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scheduled to publish its fourth-quarter results today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for a mixed outcome.
Listen to Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The market will be looking for earnings of $1.31 per share for the September quarter vs. $1.29 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus revenue estimate is $84.18 billion, which is down 6.6% year-over-year.
In the June quarter, earnings rose about 5% annually and reached $1.26 per share. Meanwhile, revenues dropped modestly to $81.8 billion in Q3, hurt by a decline in the sales of iPhone and iPad. Geographically, sales growth in China and Europe was more than offset by lower volumes in the Americas and Asia Pacific.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CMI Earnings: A snapshot of Cummins’ Q3 2023 results
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a leading provider of power solutions, reported higher net sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The management raised its full-year guidance. September quarter
Main highlights from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q3 2023 earnings results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $9.50 billion, up 37% compared to the same period a year ago. Net loss
Cigna Group (CI) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 8% to $49 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted revenues also rose