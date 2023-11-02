Apple Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scheduled to publish its fourth-quarter results today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for a mixed outcome.

The market will be looking for earnings of $1.31 per share for the September quarter vs. $1.29 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus revenue estimate is $84.18 billion, which is down 6.6% year-over-year.

In the June quarter, earnings rose about 5% annually and reached $1.26 per share. Meanwhile, revenues dropped modestly to $81.8 billion in Q3, hurt by a decline in the sales of iPhone and iPad. Geographically, sales growth in China and Europe was more than offset by lower volumes in the Americas and Asia Pacific.