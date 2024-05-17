Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Applied Materials (AMAT) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported revenue of $6.65 billion for the second quarter of 2024, which remained flat year-over-year.

GAAP net income increased 9% to $1.72 billion and EPS rose 11% to $2.06 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 5% to $2.09.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects net revenue to be approx. $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.83-2.19.

Prior performance

Applied Materials Q1 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported net revenue of $1.40 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was down 3% year-over-year. Net loss was $2.90 billion, or $17.02

What to expect when Macy’s (M) reports its Q1 2024 earnings results

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has gained 23% over the past 12 months. The retailer is scheduled to report its first quarter 2024

Infographic: How Deere & Company (DE) performed in Q2 2024

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total net sales and revenues decreased 12% year-over-year to $15.2 billion. Net income was $2.37 billion, or $8.53

Tags

Most Readsemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top