Categories LATEST
Applied Materials Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is scheduled to release first-quarter results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Applied Materials’ Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The consensus earnings estimate for Q1 is $1.91 per share, which represents a decline from the $2.03/share reported in the first quarter of 2023. Analysts are looking for revenues of $6.48 billion for the January quarter, compared to $6.74 billion in the year-ago period. In the trailing six quarters, earnings and revenues beat estimates consistently and the trend is likely to continue.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company’s adjusted earnings rose to $2.12 per share from $2.03 per share in the same period of 2022. Net income, including special items, was $2.0 billion or $2.38 per share in the October quarter, compared to $1.59 billion or $1.85 per share a year earlier.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Deere & Company’s (DE) Q1 2024 earnings results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4% to $12.18 billion compared to the same period last year. Net
CSCO Earnings: Cisco Q2 2024 earnings, revenue beat estimates
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues and earnings. The numbers, however, exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The San
After a bumpy 2023, what are Hasbro’s (HAS) plans for 2024?
Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 11% over the past three months. The company delivered lackluster results for the fourth