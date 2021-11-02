ATVI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 financial results

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total net revenue amounted to $2.07 billion compared to $1.95 billion in the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $639 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to $604 million, or $0.78 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.89.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.70 for CY2021.

Prior performance