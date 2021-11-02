Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment

ATVI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 financial results

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total net revenue amounted to $2.07 billion compared to $1.95 billion in the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $639 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to $604 million, or $0.78 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.89.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.70 for CY2021.

Prior performance

Activision Blizzard Q2 2021 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Key highlights from Pfizer (PFE) Q3 2021 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $24 billion. Reported net income was $8.1 billion, or $1.42 per share, compared

After strong Q3, Caterpillar (CAT) looks set to end FY21 on a high note

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported a three-fourths increase in adjusted profit for the third quarter, when the heavy equipment giant’s revenues climbed 25%. Strong sales growth across the key operating

IPO news: The Real Good Food Company will make its market debut this week; here’s what to know

Health and wellness is a key priority for consumers these days and there is a myriad of diets that cater to the various nutritional preferences of people. Food companies are

Tags

GAMING

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top