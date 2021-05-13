Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues fell 25% year-over-year to CAD55.1 million.
Adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to CAD24 million.
Cash balance as of May 12, 2021 was CAD525 million.
