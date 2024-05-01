Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q2 2024 revenue and profit beat Street view
Semiconductor company Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported an increase in earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. The numbers came in above analysts’ estimates.
At $9.39 billion, March-quarter revenues were up 1% from the prior-year quarter. QCT revenues moved up 1% and QTL revenues grew 2%.
Net income was $2.33 billion or $2.06 per share in the three months, compared to $1.70 billion or $1.52 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased to $2.44 per share in Q2 from $2.15 per share last year. Both earnings and revenues beat estimates.
Prior Performance
