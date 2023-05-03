Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
QCOM Infographic: A snapshot of Qualcomm’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported lower earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter.
At $9.28 billion, second-quarter revenues were down 17% from the prior-year quarter. Both the QCT and QTL segment revenues declined by double digits.
Net income was $1.70 billion or $1.52 per share during the three-month period, compared to $2.93 billion or $2.57 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted profit plunged to $2.15 per share from $3.23 per share.
“As we navigate this challenging environment, we remain focused on the critical factors we can control to emerge stronger from this downturn – our leading technology roadmap, best-in-class product portfolio, strong customer relationships, and operational efficiencies,” said Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2023 earnings results
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.75 billion, down 12% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales fell 8%.
Infographic: Key highlights from Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Q1 2023 earnings results
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $6.5 billion. Organic sales rose 9.4%. Net income attributable to common shareholders
Everything you need to know about Garmin’s (GRMN) Q1 2023 earnings
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, reported lower revenues and proforma earnings for the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues decreased 2% annually to $1.15