Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q1 2024 revenue and profit beat Street view

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported a year-over-year increase in earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024. The results also beat estimates.

Qualcomm Q1 2024 earnings infographic

At $9.94 billion, December-quarter revenues were up 5% from the prior-year quarter. QCT revenues increased 7% while QTL revenues declined 4%.

Net income came in at $2.77 billion or $2.46 per share in the three months, compared to $2.24 billion or $1.98 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit increased to $2.75 per share in Q1 from $2.37 per share last year. Both earnings and revenues beat estimates.

Prior Performance

  • Qualcomm Q1 2023 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

MA Earnings: Highlights of Mastercard’s Q4 2023 financial results

Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported a double-digit increase in revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $6.5 billion in

BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q4 2023 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $22 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $23 million, or

Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.94 billion for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.88 billion in the same period last year. Net income was $290

Tags

chipmakersemiconductors

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top