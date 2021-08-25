Autodesk (ADSK) Earnings: Q2 results beat estimates amid high demand

Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Wednesday reported strong earnings and revenue growth for the second quarter of 2022. The numbers also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The San Rafael, California-based tech firm posted adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the July quarter, higher than last year’s $0.98 per share and above analysts’ consensus forecast. Net income rose to $115.6 million or $0.52 per share from $98.2 million or $0.44 per share in the second quarter of 2021.

At $1.06 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 16% from last year. The top-line also surpassed the market’s projection.

Shares of Autodesk have gained 15% so far this year. The stock dropped on Thursday evening soon after the earnings release, after closing the regular session higher.

Prior Performance