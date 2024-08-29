Categories LATEST
Autodesk Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), maker of the popular drafting and design application AutoCAD, will be reporting second-quarter 2025 results today after the bell.
Listen to Autodesk’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Wall Street is looking for earnings of $2.0 per share for Q2, on an adjusted basis, representing an increase from the prior-year period when the company earned $1.91 per share. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.48 billion.
The company entered fiscal 2025 on a positive note, delivering double-digit revenue and earnings growth in the first three months of the year. The top-line growth was driven by an 11% increase in Subscription revenue, which accounts for more than 90% of the total.
