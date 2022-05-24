Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail

AutoZone (AZO) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. Domestic same-store sales increased 2.6%.

Net income decreased 0.6% to $592.6 million, while EPS increased 9.6% to $29.03 compared to last year.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 24 new stores in the US, opened four stores in Mexico and three stores in Brazil.

Prior performance

AutoZone Q2 2022 Earnings Infographic

Infographic: Key highlights from Best Buy (BBY) Q1 2023 earnings results

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue dropped to $10.6 billion from $11.6 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales were down

Infographic: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q1 2023 earnings results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM)  reported lower earnings and higher revenues for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings topped Wall Street's expectations, while revenues matched the estimates. Adjusted earnings, excluding

Trxade (MEDS) is increasing the breadth of product offerings: CEO Suren Ajjarapu

Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is an online pharmaceutical marketplace that provides a platform for independent pharmacies to operate more efficiently. The company's digital platform helps optimize drug procurement and

