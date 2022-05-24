AutoZone (AZO) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. Domestic same-store sales increased 2.6%.

Net income decreased 0.6% to $592.6 million, while EPS increased 9.6% to $29.03 compared to last year.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 24 new stores in the US, opened four stores in Mexico and three stores in Brazil.

