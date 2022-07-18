Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 6% year-over-year to $22.7 billion.

Net income was $6.2 billion, or $0.73 per share, compared to $9.2 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.

While revenues beat expectations, profit fell short of projections.

Average deposits were up 7% to $2 trillion.

Prior performance