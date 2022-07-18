Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 6% year-over-year to $22.7 billion.
Net income was $6.2 billion, or $0.73 per share, compared to $9.2 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.
While revenues beat expectations, profit fell short of projections.
Average deposits were up 7% to $2 trillion.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs Q2 2022 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results. Net revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $11.86 billion. Net earnings applicable to common shareholders declined 48% to
Bank earnings: A look at some of the major players’ performances in Q2 2022
The banking sector has started off the earnings season with many of the major players reporting their results this week. While some managed to beat market expectations on revenue and
Stock Analysis: Should you invest in IBM ahead of next week’s earnings?
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is in the final phase of its transformation from a conventional IT service provider to a diversified tech firm focused on cloud computing and