Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $5 billion.
Net income applicable to common shareholders increased 22% to $1.4 billion and earnings per share grew 27% to $1.93 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 28% to $1.94.
Total revenue in the Securities Services business segment increased 10% YoY to $2.47 billion. Revenue in the Market and Wealth Services business segment grew 13% to $1.74 billion. In the Investment and Wealth Management business segment, revenue decreased 2% to $801 million.
