Bank of New York Mellon’s (BK) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $5.1 billion.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $1.33 billion, up 21%, and earnings per share was $1.88, up 25%, compared to last year.

Net interest income increased 18% to $1.23 billion while non-interest expense of $3.2 billion was up 4% YoY.

The company returned $1.2 billion of capital to common shareholders in the quarter.