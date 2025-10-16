Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Bank of New York Mellon’s (BK) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $5.1 billion.
Net income applicable to common shareholders was $1.33 billion, up 21%, and earnings per share was $1.88, up 25%, compared to last year.
Net interest income increased 18% to $1.23 billion while non-interest expense of $3.2 billion was up 4% YoY.
The company returned $1.2 billion of capital to common shareholders in the quarter.
