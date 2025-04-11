Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Key metrics from Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BK) Q1 2025 earnings results

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue of $4.8 billion increased 6% year-over-year.

Net income applicable to common shareholders increased 21% to $1.15 billion and earnings per share grew 26% to $1.58 compared to last year.

The company returned $1.1 billion of capital to common shareholders during the quarter.

Prior performance

