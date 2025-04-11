Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key metrics from Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BK) Q1 2025 earnings results
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $4.8 billion increased 6% year-over-year.
Net income applicable to common shareholders increased 21% to $1.15 billion and earnings per share grew 26% to $1.58 compared to last year.
The company returned $1.1 billion of capital to common shareholders during the quarter.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MS Earnings: Morgan Stanley Q1 2025 revenue and earnings beat estimates
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Friday reported higher revenues and net profit for the first quarter of 2025. The latest numbers also exceeded analysts’ estimates. The company reported net revenues
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2025 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $20.15 billion. Net income grew 6% to $4.89 billion and
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q1 2025 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Reported net revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $45.3 billion. Managed net revenue was $46 billion, also