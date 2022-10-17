Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $4.3 billion.

Net income applicable to common shareholders dropped 64% to $319 million and GAAP EPS fell 63% to $0.39 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 11% to $1.21.

Assets under management decreased 23% to $1.8 trillion, mainly due to market impacts.

