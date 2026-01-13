Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $5.2 billion increased 7% on a year-over-year basis.
Net income applicable to common shareholders increased 26% to $1.43 billion compared to last year.
GAAP earnings per share rose 31% to $2.02. Adjusted EPS grew 21% to $2.08.
BK returned $1.4 billion of capital to common shareholders in the fourth quarter.
Prior performance
