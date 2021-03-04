Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Vincent Wenbin Qiu — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Wendy, and thank you all for joining us. This being a busy and exciting quarter and I am pleased to report another solid set of results. During the fourth quarter, brand partners accelerated their digital transformation in response to rapid changes across the e-commerce landscape in China. The nature of online consumption is evolving rapidly. Our unique positioning as a leading solution-driven platform for brands, puts us at the center of this evolution. With technology, that enable us to keep our brand partners ahead of the curve.

If you’re following along with our presentation, I’ll start on Slide number 2. We executed on our strategies throughout the fourth quarter. We would like to share a few key highlights with you, including a record-breaking Double 11 campaign, strong momentum in brand acquisition with a net add of six brand partners to reach 266. And the continuous operating margin enhancement. Overall, our non-GAAP operating profit grew by 54%, while non-GAAP net income increased by 67%. We believe these achievements demonstrate the effectiveness of our high-quality growth strategy and reflect the long-term cumulative results of our investments in technology infrastructure.

Now, moving on to Slide number 3. Empowered by technology and innovation, we have been able to achieve continuous breakthroughs that improve customer experience and enhance operational efficiency. 2020’s the 11-day-long Double 11 campaign has become a touchstone, validating the efforts we have put into creating such solid, effective and efficient infrastructure.

During the quarter, we upgraded our dynamic technology system and expanded capacity to 5 million orders per hour to support a record-breaking order surge. In addition, we launched a variety of automation and one-click tool kits, improving SKU rollouts, labeling, short video processing, and the sales intelligence applications from our proprietary Retail Operation Support System, or ROSS. Our leverage Baozun cloud infrastructure, AI algorithms and Big Data analytics, we launched a virtual intelligence dashboard system that improve operational efficiency while reducing risk.

From a Digital Marketing perspective, we focused on deployment of creative and innovative engagements to drive consumer exposure and [Indecipherable]. Deployment of data-driven analytical tools and the insights enables us to help brand partners better understand their customers and engage with them more effectively through price precise targeting and the positioning insights. This fourth quarter, we established a 1,000 square meter of livestreaming studio, that allows us to integrate in-store livestreaming into daily operations and streamline our portfolio of livestreaming solutions.

On the Warehouse & Logistics side, to cope with this year’s extended double peak during the Double 11 campaign, we not only upgraded our capacity and equipment, but also used algorithms to optimize real-time Big Data monitoring across the entire order flow process, we improved order fulfillment efficiency. All these efforts enables us to launch instant arrival services for several of our brand partners that allows us to deliver over 80% of packages to consumers within 24 hours, which in return greatly enhanced customer experience. All these efforts greatly enhanced our value proposition for brand partners, allowing them to extend touch points and capture emerging opportunities for omni-channel strategies. As the third-party service partner, our infrastructure and the tech assets, allow us to allocate resources in an optimal way based on universal online strategy.

As we look ahead, on Slide number 4, we reiterate our vision of technology empowers future success, and we will continue delivering for our brand partners a customer-centric e-commerce solution to reinforce our value proposition. To capitalize on the opportunities, we are launching this three- to five-year medium-term strategic plan to achieve our objective of sustainable and profitable growth. First, we will adopt a customer-first approach to drive growth by focusing on service differentiation to meet brand partners’ diverge needs. We will explore business opportunities and implement customer segmentation strategies to attract potential new business from both our existing and new brand partners. Though we have been the market leader in China’s brand e-commerce service industry, we believe we are — there are a lot of opportunities for us to become number one in more sub-categories to increase market share.

Secondly, we will drive through — drive growth through new business expansion. We believe that as e-commerce in China evolves, there are increasing opportunities to explore new channels, such as the Tencent Mini Programs, Douyin, and the JD platforms. In the meantime, we will continue to explore new business models in accordance with the new channels.

Thirdly, we will seek even greater optimization of our cost structure through technology-driven business process re-engineering and service quality-oriented location strategy. As our initial step, we recently established two additional remote service centers in low-cost cities of Nantong and [Indecipherable], which we believe will improve service quality and reduce cost from the second half of 2021.

Lastly, on Slide number 5, what was abundantly clear throughout 2020 was that our people are the greatest assets. This is key to our culture and based on our belief of delivering quality through developing people. I’m proud of the resilience, agility and commitment demonstrated by the Baozun team, and honored to have once again been awarded Shanghai’s Best Employers Top 30. Here, I’m excited to announce a major office move planned for the second half of 2021 to a brand-new headquarters with over 40,000 square meters. We believe the new Baozun campus will accommodate our growing talent team, support future business expansion, and nurture the Baozun culture of leading-edge innovation.

I will now pass the call over to Arthur to go over our financials. Thank you.

Arthur Junrui Yu — Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Thank you, Vincent. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings call today. I will talk about our financial performance in Q4 and full-year 2020 and discuss our priorities in 2021.

Let me start with the fourth quarter 2020 financial results, which is on Slide number 7 in our prepared presentation slides. We saw impressive growth in total GMV this quarter, which increased by 28.7% to RMB22.9 billion. Breaking this down, our distribution GMV rose by 13.6% to RMB1.6 billion, and our non-distribution GMV increased 30% to RMB21.2 billion. Overall, the 2020 Double 11 campaign involved [Phonetic] the largest marketing activities since the emergence of COVID and the longest duration.

We waived a deeper discount across categories and across multiple market sites. We have also observed a higher return rate this fourth quarter post the Double 11 as a result of the extended 11 days promotion period. Although this higher return rate lights [Phonetic] to some discrepancies between the fourth quarter GMV and Double 11 order value, we believe that we have [Indecipherable] across the board. We also strategically limited [Indecipherable] on certain brands in our distribution model to protect brand image and profitability at the expense of faster growth. We believe the longer-term benefit will outweigh the near-term impact as we strengthened its relationship with brand partners and expanded our service book.

Breaking it down by category, which you can see on the right side of the slide. During the quarter, we continued to see modest growth momentum in the sportswear, luxury and FMCG categories. The apparel category has an outstanding quarter. As you know, the apparel category, which includes sportswear, luxury and men’s and women’s clothing contributes over 50% of our total GMV. During the quarter, we saw nearly 30% year-on-year growth. Electronics, which represents about 25% of total GMV, showed major growth as well with a 20% increase year-over-year, despite the impact of optimization of the smartphone sector throughout the year. FMCG contributed over 10% of our total GMV and had a double-digit growth rate on the low base [Phonetic].

In addition, this quarter, because we proactively adjusted our promotional strategies for sustaining profit, one of the key categories of the distribution model, personal care appliances had a negative growth rate, but we have seen the discounts and sales trends improving in quarter one 2021.

Now, moving onto Slide number 8. Our GMV regrowth translated into substantial growth in revenue, particularly in service revenue. Total net revenue increased by 20.2% to RMB3.35 billion. Breaking which [Phonetic], product sales revenue increased by 14% to RMB1.5 billion, and services revenue increased by 25.6% to RMB1.9 billion. With the increase in product sales revenue, cost of products increased to RMB1.3 billion from RMB1.1 billion.

Product sales gross margin declined to 12.7%, mainly due to discounting initiatives during the Double 11 period, and a change in the category mix. Our blended gross margin was 62%, broadly in line with last year.

Now, move on to Slide number 9. Along with the business growth, fulfillment expenses increased to RMB851 million from RMB665 million last year. Our fulfillment expense as a percentage of GMV improved to 3.7%, helped by our efficiency program and offset by an increase in the labor overlay rates related to the extended Double 11 period this year.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to RMB741 million from RMB648 million last year. As a percentage of GMV, our sales and marketing expense ratio improved to 3.2% from 3.6% a year ago, mainly due to the effectiveness of our digital marketing services and efficiency gained [Phonetic] from deploying the latest technology in daily operation.

Technology and content expense were RMB110 million. This was an improvement as a percentage of GMV from 0.6% to 0.5%. Most of this improvement was due to a more effective cost control, productivity improvement and [Indecipherable] prioritization of our development pipeline.

G&A expenses slightly increased to RMB69 million from RMB67 million last year. This was mainly due to our investment in talent acquisition and infrastructure, and was offset by effective control and procurement initiatives. As a percentage of GMV, the G&A expenses ratio improved to zero point — improved from 0.4% to 0.3%, which reflected a continuous trend of greater economies of scale, while we grow our business.

Now, move on to Slide number 10. All in all, income from operations increased by 53.4% year-over-year to RMB301 million. An a non-GAAP basis, income from operations was RMB333 million, up 53.8% from last year.

Operating margin increased by 9%, while non-GAAP operating margin increased 10%.

Offset the interest income — interest expense narrowed to RMB0.4 million, down by 95%. This is mainly driven by paying all the majority of our short-term borrowings during the fourth quarter.

Now, on to Slide number 11. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun totaled RMB272 million, an increase of 68.4%. Basic and diluted non-GAAP EP ADS were RMB3.71 and RMB3.58, respectively, which grew by 33.9% and 32%, respectively.

I’ll now move to Slide number 12. Overall, 2020 was a remarkable year, and we’re very pleased with our financial results. Now, [Indecipherable] able to deliver high-quality growth resulting in 22% growth in net revenue and a 45% increase in non-operating profit. But we also achieved a second consecutive year of positive operating and free cash flow. As of December 31, 2020, we had RMB5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in our bank account after our successful secondary Hong Kong listing. And this placed [Phonetic] us a solid foundation to pursue a sustainable and profitable future growth.

Looking ahead into 2021, as Vincent just outlined in our new strategic plan earlier, we will continue to enhance our value proposition by focusing on customer-first to drive growth. We will do this both organically and inorganically through M&A opportunities.

I believe many of you have seen our recent [Indecipherable] announcement this year. One of this was to further expand our capabilities on Mini Programs to strengthen value proposition in Tencent ecosystem. Another one is to capture emerging opportunity in the luxury sector. I’m glad to say that integration of both deal is well on track and we expect to see tangible financial results starting in the second quarter of 2021. We are also making progress in strengthening our omni-channel capabilities, such as Douyin and JingDong and continue to explore opportunities in new business model integrations [Phonetic] through GBO initiatives.

It’s worth mentioning that for the first time, on an annualized basis, our 2020 non-Tmall channels accounted for over 25% of total GMV, in which [Indecipherable] GMV also surpassed 20% for the first time. While there might be some initial investments, we believe these results are encouraging and we are confident we will strike a high [Indecipherable] balance by generating sufficient — by generating sustainable and profitable top line growth. In addition, we will continue to optimize our cost base through technology-light efficiency and business process re-engineering initiatives. We believe this will transform how we serve our brand partners by improving our service quality and reducing costs at the same time.

And last but not least, in order to enhance sustainability in terms of long-term growth, we’re initiating a comprehensive ESG program to improve environmental, social and governance aspect of the Company to create long-term value for our shareholders.

And this concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you very much. Now, operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session.

