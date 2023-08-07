Categories LATEST
Beyond Meat Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leading provider of plant-based fast-food products, will be releasing its second-quarter financial results today after the closing bell.
Analysts are of the view that the company’s bottom line performance improved in the June quarter despite a decline in revenues. The consensus estimate is for a loss per share of $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $1.53 per share in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to decline around 26% from last year to $108.4 million in Q2.
In the first three months of fiscal 2023, net loss narrowed sharply to $59 million or $0.92 per share from $100.5 million or $1.58 per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenues declined 16% year-over-year to $92.9 million in the first quarter. The top line was negatively impacted by a 31% fall in sales at the core Retail segment.
