Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
BIDU Earnings: Everything you need to know about Baidu’s Q4 2023 report
Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported a sharp increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue was up 6%. Both operating segments — Baidu Core and iQIYI registering growth.
Total revenues of the China-based technology company increased 6% year-over-year to RMB34.95 billion ($4.92 billion) in the December quarter. The Baidu app had 667 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, which is up 3% year-over-year.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to RMB21.86 per ADS ($3.08 per ADS) from RMB15.25 per ADS in the corresponding period of fiscal 2022. On an unadjusted basis, net income was RMB6.77 per ADS ($0.95 per ADS).
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $73.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 7.8% year-over-year. Net loss was $155.1 million, or $2.40 per share, compared
AAP Infographic: Advance Auto Parts reports net loss for Q4 2023
Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to profit in the year-ago period. The company
Earnings: eBay’s Q4 2023 sales and earnings beat estimates
E-commerce platform eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings and revenue topped expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $2.56 billion, compared