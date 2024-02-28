Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

BIDU Earnings: Everything you need to know about Baidu’s Q4 2023 report

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported a sharp increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue was up 6%. Both operating segments — Baidu Core and iQIYI registering growth.

Baidu Q4 2023 earnings infographic

Total revenues of the China-based technology company increased 6% year-over-year to RMB34.95 billion ($4.92 billion) in the December quarter. The Baidu app had 667 million monthly active users at the end of the quarter, which is up 3% year-over-year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings moved up to RMB21.86 per ADS ($3.08 per ADS) from RMB15.25 per ADS in the corresponding period of fiscal 2022. On an unadjusted basis, net income was RMB6.77 per ADS ($0.95 per ADS).

Prior Performance

  • Baidu Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $73.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 7.8% year-over-year. Net loss was $155.1 million, or $2.40 per share, compared

AAP Infographic: Advance Auto Parts reports net loss for Q4 2023

Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to profit in the year-ago period. The company

Earnings: eBay’s Q4 2023 sales and earnings beat estimates

E-commerce platform eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings and revenue topped expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $2.56 billion, compared

Tags

InternetSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top