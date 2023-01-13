BlackRock (BLK) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue decreased 15% year-over-year to $4.3 billion.

Net income dropped 23% to $1.2 billion and EPS fell 22% to $8.29. Adjusted EPS was down 16% to $8.93.

Assets under management stood at $8.6 trillion at December 31, 2022.

