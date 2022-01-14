BlackRock shares slip after missing Q4 revenue target

Blackrock Inc (NYSE: BLK) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The investment management firm reported Q4 revenue of $5.11 million, up 14% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $10.63 per share was, meanwhile, well above the target that analysts had anticipated.

BLK shares fell 1.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a modest 17% over the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance