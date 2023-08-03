Block Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is all set to announce its second-quarter 2023 results today evening. The Financial services company’s stock has gained about 13% since the beginning of the year.

Listen to Block’s Q2 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

When Block reports earnings at 4:05 PM ET, the market will be looking for adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, which represents a 100% growth from the prior-year period. It is estimated that second-quarter revenues increased about 16% year-over-year to $5.1 billion.

In the first three months of the fiscal year, Block’s adjusted earnings more than doubled to $0.40 per share. At $5.0 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 26% year-over-year. Gross payment volume increased an impressive 17% to $51.1 billion in the three-month period.