Block (SQ) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported total net revenue of $5.53 billion for the second quarter of 2023, up 26% year-over-year. Excluding bitcoin revenue, revenue was $3.14 billion, up 20% year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $123 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $208 million, or $0.36 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.39.  

For 2023, the company expects adjusted operating income of $25 million.

