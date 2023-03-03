Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Box reports strong fourth-quarter results with 10% revenue growth
Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leading content cloud platform, achieved fourth-quarter revenue growth of 10% year-over-year (15% growth on a constant currency basis), with a marginal rise in operating expenses by 4%.
Unadjusted net profit was $143.37 million, vs. an $8.65 million loss in Q4 2022. Unadjusted EPS was $0.10, compared to a loss of $0.06 last year. Adjusted earnings increased to $0.37 per share from $0.24 per share last year.
“As expected, our Q4 net retention rate was down year-over-year, impacted by pressure from customers’ lower headcount growth and greater budget scrutiny on internal transformation initiatives,” said Box’s CEO Aaron Levie at the post-earnings conference call.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
Cash flow from operations of $92.2 million was higher than the $49.2 million reported in the prior-year period. Capital lease payment came in at $11 million, down from $12 million in the fourth quarter of last year. During the quarter, around 300,000 shares were repurchased for approximately $9 million. As a consequence, there is a fall in total diluted share outstanding by more than 3% since the last Q4.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Lowe’s (LOW) remains optimistic on long-term outlook for home improvement market
Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) were down on Thursday. The stock has dropped 9% over the past three months. The home improvement retailer delivered mixed results for the
Kroger (KR) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total company sales were $34.8 billion compared to $33 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel,
Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q1 2023 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales remained relatively unchanged at $3 billion compared to the same period last year. Net earnings attributable