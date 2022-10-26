Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported revenues of $11.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, down 3% from the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to BMS were $1.60 billion, or $0.75 per share, compared to $1.54 billion, or $0.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 3% to $1.99.

For the full year of 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $7.44-7.74.

