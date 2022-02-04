Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $12 billion, driven by Eliquis, Immuno-Oncology and new product portfolios.
Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $10 billion, or $4.45 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net earnings was $4.1 billion, or $1.83 per share.
For the full year of 2022, worldwide revenues are expected to be approx. $47 billion. GAAP EPS is estimated to be $3.37-3.67 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $7.65-7.95.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of Ford Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings report
Auto giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021, despite a 5% increase in revenues. Fourth-quarter revenues rose 5% annually to
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q4 2021 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $137.4 billion. Analysts had estimated sales of $137.5 billion. Net income increased
Investors unfriend Facebook (FB). Will new identity help the social media giant?
The renaming of Facebook to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has spurred speculation as to what effect the new identity would have on the company. The social networking platform’s first