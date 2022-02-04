Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $12 billion, driven by Eliquis, Immuno-Oncology and new product portfolios.

Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $10 billion, or $4.45 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net earnings was $4.1 billion, or $1.83 per share.

For the full year of 2022, worldwide revenues are expected to be approx. $47 billion. GAAP EPS is estimated to be $3.37-3.67 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $7.65-7.95.

